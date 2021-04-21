Huerter collected 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three steals, two assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 112-96 win over the Magic.
Huerter wasn't especially efficient, but he didn't commit a turnover and collected three steals. The performance marked his eighth on the season with at least three swipes and just his third time reaching that mark with zero turnovers.
