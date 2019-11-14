Hawks' Kevin Huerter: No timetable for return
Coach Lloyd Pierce said it's going to take some time for Huerter to recover from his shoulder injury, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Huerter tweaked his shoulder during Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, and while his MRI showed no signs of a tear, per Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, it sounds like the second-year player could still be in for a lengthy absence. The Hawks are still waiting for team doctors to take a closer look at Huerter's MRI results before offering a timetable for his return. In the meantime, Cam Reddish is starting in his place Thursday against the Suns.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...