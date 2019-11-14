Coach Lloyd Pierce said it's going to take some time for Huerter to recover from his shoulder injury, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Huerter tweaked his shoulder during Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, and while his MRI showed no signs of a tear, per Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, it sounds like the second-year player could still be in for a lengthy absence. The Hawks are still waiting for team doctors to take a closer look at Huerter's MRI results before offering a timetable for his return. In the meantime, Cam Reddish is starting in his place Thursday against the Suns.