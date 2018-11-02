Huerter (ankle) did not participate in Friday's practice, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Fortunately for Huerter, who left Thursday's game against the Kings due to a right ankle sprain, the injury is not believed to be serious. The rookie will likely end up being a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Heat, but there should be another update on his status following shootaround in the morning.

