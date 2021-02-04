Huerter scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks.

Huerter matched his season-high scoring mark and topped 20 points for the first time Dec. 26 -- largely on the strength of deep shooting. He also set a career-high with 10 assists to notch his second double-double of the season. Huerter is averaging over 30 minutes per game this season as the Hawks have dealt with numerous injuries in their backcourt early on. Even so, his performance has largely been in line with his first two campaigns in the NBA, though he's ticked his steals up to 1.1 per game through 21 contests