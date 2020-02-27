Coach Lloyd Pierce said Huerter is dealing with a groin injury, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The severity of the issue is not yet known, leaving Huerter's status murky for Atlanta's upcoming back-to-back set Friday and Saturday. Over his last five games, Huerter is averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.0 minutes.