Huerter is dealing with left groin soreness and is probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old was also probable for Monday's double-overtime win over the Hornets, and he showed no limitations with 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six assists and five rebounds across 46 minutes. Huerter should take up his usual spot in the starting lineup Wednesday.