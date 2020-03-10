Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Nursing sore groin
Huerter is dealing with left groin soreness and is probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The 21-year-old was also probable for Monday's double-overtime win over the Hornets, and he showed no limitations with 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six assists and five rebounds across 46 minutes. Huerter should take up his usual spot in the starting lineup Wednesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...