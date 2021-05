Huerter (hip) is no longer on the injury report for Wednesday's contest against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Huerter was initially probable with hip soreness, but he's feeling good and is fully expected to play Wednesday. Over his past five appearances, he's averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 27.2 minutes.