Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Off injury report for Friday
Huerter (personal) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Huerter did not play in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks while attending to a personal matter, but it looks like the rookie is now back with the team for Friday's outing. With Taurean Prince (ankle) back in the lineup, Huerter will likely see a reduction in playing time against the Pistons.
More News
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Out for personal reasons Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Fills up stat sheet in Tuesday's start•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: To start Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Removed from injury report•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Questionable Saturday vs. Heat•
-
Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Not practicing Friday•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...