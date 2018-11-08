Huerter (personal) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Huerter did not play in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks while attending to a personal matter, but it looks like the rookie is now back with the team for Friday's outing. With Taurean Prince (ankle) back in the lineup, Huerter will likely see a reduction in playing time against the Pistons.

