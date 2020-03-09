Huerter (groin) wasn't listed on Monday's injury report and will play against the Hornets.

As expected, Huerter, who suffered a minor groin injury dueting Saturday's game against Memphis, will take the court against the Hornets. On the year, the 21-year-old's averaging 12.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 31.2 minutes per game.