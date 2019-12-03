Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Officially questionable
Huerter (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Huerter took part in 5-on-5 work during Tuesday's practice, and he may be able to return against Brooklyn depending on how his shoulder feels Wednesday. If he's ultimately cleared, it would be his first game action since Nov. 12 against Denver.
