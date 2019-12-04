Huerter (shoulder) will play during Wednesday's game against the Nets, and he will be on a restriction of about 15-20 minutes, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

A strained left rotator cuff has kept the shooting guard out since Nov. 14, but he's ready to make his return. Huerter will be eased back into action Wednesday, and he could have his restriction lifted in the coming games.