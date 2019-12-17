Hawks' Kevin Huerter: On track to play Tuesday
Huerter (shoulder) took part in the Hawks' morning shootaround and is expected to play Tuesday against the Knicks without any minutes restriction, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Huerter exited the Hawks' previous game Sunday against the Lakers with a bruised left shoulder, the same shoulder he strained earlier this season and forced an 11-game absence. Fortunately for Huerter, his latest setback with the shoulder isn't nearly as concerning, as his lack of a minutes restriction suggests. Huerter has started each of the Hawks' past five games, averaging 7.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.0 steal in 25.4 minutes while shooting 35.1 percent from the field.
