Huerter (knee) will remain out for Thursday's game against the Bulls, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Huerter continues to nurse soreness in his right knee, and his absence Thursday means he'll have missed the entirety of the preseason. While Atlanta has maintained that it expects Huerter to be ready for the regular season, his status is certainly something to monitor over the next week.

