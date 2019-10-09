Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Out again Wednesday
Huerter (knee) will not play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Magic, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Huerter will stick on the bench for a second straight game as he continues to deal with a sore knee. The second-year player will look to rest and recover over the weekend with hopes of making his preseason debut Monday in Miami.
