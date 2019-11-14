Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Out at least two weeks
Huerter was diagnosed with a left rotator cuff strain with an associated shoulder capsule strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Huerter suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against the Nuggets and a subsequent MRI confirmed the severity of the issue. He'll receive treatment and rehab over the next two weeks with the hope of returning before the end of November. In the meantime, Cam Reddish should see an uptick in minutes in Huerter's absence.
