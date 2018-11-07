Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Out for personal reasons Wednesday
Huerter is out for personal reasons Wednesday against the Knicks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Huerter saw increased run Tuesday as a result of Taurean Prince's (ankle) absence. With Prince's status for Wednesday in question and Huerter ruled out, the Hawks could give extra minutes to DeAndre' Bembry, Jeremy Lin and Vince Carter.
