Huerter (shoulder), who is out for Friday's game, is listed as day-to-day, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Huerter missed Wednesday's game and will sit again Friday. The 22-year-old started for the Hawks his last 14 games and averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals across that stretch. Coach Nate McMillan could start either Lou Williams or Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) in Huerter's place.