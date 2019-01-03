Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Plays career-high 44 minutes in loss
Huerter totaled 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, one rebound, and one block in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 loss to the Wizards.
Huerter played a whopping 44 minutes Wednesday, 16 minutes more than the next most player. He had an off-night from the field but still racked up 12 points to go with contributions in a number of areas. Huerter clearly has the trust of the coaching staff and although he will have some lackluster efforts, he is worth a look in standard formats.
