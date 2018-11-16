Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Plays team-high 28 minutes Thursday
Huerter tallied 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 138-93 loss to Denver.
Huerter played more minutes than any other Hawks player Thursday, finishing with 10 points in 28 minutes. While the production is certainly nothing to write home about, the minutes are encouraging. He has no value in anything other than deeper formats at this stage but as the season progresses, the coaching staff may want to see what they have in the rookie out of Maryland. Keep an eye on the situation moving forward in case he manages to work his way into the starting lineup.
