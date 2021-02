Huerter (ankle) recorded 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three steals, one rebound, one assist and one block across 34 minutes Thursday in a 112-91 loss to the Jazz.

Huerter is one of few Hawks players who could say they had a good performance Thursday. He was both the only starter who shot above 40 percent and the team leader in steals. Despite dealing with a sore ankle, Huerter recorded his second start of the season with at least 15 points and three steals.