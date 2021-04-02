Huerter didn't score any points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3PT) Thursday, but he tallied one rebound and one assist in 16 minutes of play in a 134-129 double-overtime win against the Spurs.

After averaging 30.8 minutes per game this season, Huerter saw a season-low 16 minutes despite the double-overtime contest. The emergence of Bogdan Bogdanovic and the acquisition of Lou Williams have dramatically cut into Huerter's minutes, but it doesn't help that he's struggled shooting, making only 28.9 percent from the field over the last six games. Even though he didn't receive lots of playing time Thursday, the shooting guard could see his minutes increase from this season-low.