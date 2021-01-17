Huerter contributed 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes Saturday in the Hawks' 112-106 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Huerter moved into the starting five for the first time this season while Cam Reddish (knee) was sidelined. The appointment to the top unit came with a season-high minutes total for Huerter, who was a solid complementary scorer behind Trae Young (26 points) and Clint Capela (25 points). The Hawks could get Reddish back for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, and Danilo Gallinari (ankle) doesn't look to be far behind either, so expect Huerter's playing time to trend back down during the upcoming week.