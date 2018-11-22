Huerter tallied 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 124-108 loss to the Raptors.

Even on a depleted Hawks team, Huerter comes off the bench and fails to record enough points to be a factor most nights. However, Huerter has taken at least nine shots in three of the past four games, where he has only averaged five per game this season. He will look to take more shots moving forward in an attempt for more minutes going forward.