Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Practicing Friday
Huerter (knee) is a participant in Friday's practice, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Huerter has been dealing with knee soreness, which has prevented him from participating in the Hawks' preseason contests. It's possible he'll be healthy enough to play Monday against the Heat.
