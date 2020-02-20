Huerter is probable for Thursday's game against the Heat due to an allergic reaction, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

The extent of Huerter's reaction isn't clear, but the team doesn't seem too worried about his availability for Thursday's contest. Across Huerter's past eight appearances, he's averaging 16.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 38.1 minutes.