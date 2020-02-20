Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Probable due to allergic reaction
Huerter is probable for Thursday's game against the Heat due to an allergic reaction, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
The extent of Huerter's reaction isn't clear, but the team doesn't seem too worried about his availability for Thursday's contest. Across Huerter's past eight appearances, he's averaging 16.3 points, 3.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 38.1 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...