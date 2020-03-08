Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Probable for Monday
Huerter is considered probable for Monday's game against Charlotte due to a sore left groin, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Huerter apparently picked up the injury Saturday night against Memphis, but the Hawks don't expect him to miss time.
