Huerter is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Knicks with a left ankle sprain, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site

Huerter has played in each of the last 10 games for the Haws and most recently played 25 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Lakers. The injury doesn't appear to be anything of concern, so expect Huerter to be in the lineup and a full go Thursday.