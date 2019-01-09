Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Probable for Wednesday
Huerter (back) is probable for Wednesday's contest against the Nets, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Huerter was held out of the matchup against the Raptors on Tuesday due to mid-back pain which he apparently suffered during Sunday's win over the Heat. With Kent Bazemore (ankle) already deemed inactive for Wednesday's game, Jeremy Lin is in line for another spot-start if Huerter is ultimately ruled out as well.
