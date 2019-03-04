Huerter (back) is considered probable for Monday's game against the Heat, Chris Vivlamore of the Journal-Constitution reports.

Huerter was listed with the same injury ahead of Sunday's game against Chicago and ended up playing 23 minutes and finishing with 12 points, three assists and two steals. His minutes have been limited since the All-Star break, but the rookie has still been a regular starter in the backcourt.

