Huerter is probable for Sunday's contest against the Rockets due to left ankle soreness, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Huerter is expected to play in the regular-season finale. The Hawks will finish the season somewhere between the No. 4 and No. 6 seed in the East. Across Huerter's past seven appearances, he's averaged 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 26.3 minutes.