Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Probable vs. Raptors
Huerter is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to a left calf strain, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Huerter apparently picked up the injury during Sunday's win over the Heat, though the issue isn't expected to be serious enough to force him to miss any time. Look for his status to be updated closer to tipoff. Over Huerter's last five games, the rookie is averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds across 36.8 minutes.
