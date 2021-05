Huerter is probable for Wednesday's contest against the Wizards due to right hip soreness, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Huerter presumably suffered the injury while playing 37 minutes during Monday's contest against the Wizards. He's struggled over the past two games, shooting just 6-for-22 from the field and 3-for-11 from deep. Ultimately, he's likely to play on the first half of the back-to-back set.