Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Probable Wednesday
Huerter is listed as probable for Wednesday's tilt with the Timberwolves due to adductor pain, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Huerter's presence on the injury report seems precautionary at this point, but it is still something to keep an eye on. He has been hot lately and will look to keep that going assuming he can avoid any setbacks.
