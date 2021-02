Huerter is probable for Thursday's game against the Jazz due to left ankle soreness, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Huerter is dealing with a sore ankle after Wednesday's loss to the Mavericks, but he should still play Thursday. Across the past five games, he's averaging 12.0 points, 4.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 36.2 minutes.