Huerter had 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt), three steals, two rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 121-118 loss to Cleveland.

Huerter was terrific in Monday's loss, scoring a season-high 19 points. He also matched his season-high with three steals and continues to look better after recovering from injury. He has eclipsed 30 minutes in four straight games and the return of John Collins is likely to free up space for Huerter. Make sure he isn't available in your league.