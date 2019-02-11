Huerter finished with 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 loss to the Magic.

Huerter scored 15 points Sunday, providing a positive for the Hawks on what was a poor night for the team. Huerter has now scored in double-digits in six of his past seven games while contributing in multiple categories on a nightly basis. He doesn't have the highest upside but really still belongs on a roster in most formats.