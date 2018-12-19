Huerter scored 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and added four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Wizards.

Huerter reached double-figures for the third time in for games, although he was an inefficient 4-of-12 shooting from the field. The rookie guard has flashed his promising upside with both his shooting and his defensive ability as he's recorded multiple three pointers and a block in four of his past six games. At this point Huerter can't be counted on as a consistent fantasy producer, but has carved out a starting role and could be worth a look later on in the season as he continues to adjust to the speed of the NBA game.