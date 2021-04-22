Huerter registered 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a block across 44 minutes in Wednesday's overtime loss against the Knicks.

Huerter reached the 15-point mark for the fifth straight game and has been extremely sharp in that stretch, as he's shooting 55.5 percent from the field during that five-game span. The numbers might not reflect it, but the 2018 first-round pick is thriving as a secondary scoring alternative for Atlanta over the last few games.