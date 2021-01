Huerter (ankle) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

Huerter rolled his ankle late in Saturday's loss to the Cavs, and while it doesn't look to be anything that'll lead to an extended absence, it's possible he could miss a game or two. Huerter finished Saturday's game with 13 points and 10 boards in 28 minutes.