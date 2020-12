Huerter is questionable for Thursday's preseason game at Memphis due to left ankle soreness, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old was probable for Sunday's exhibition due to the left ankle issue and ended up playing 32 minutes, and the injury is apparently still bothersome. Huerter still has a chance to play Thursday, but the Hawks are likely to be cautious with the start of the regular season only one week away.