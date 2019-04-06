Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Questionable Sunday
Huerter (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game agianst the Bucks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Huerter is in jeopardy of missing a second-straight game with a back issue that's nagged him for the last month. With only two games remaining, if Huerter's back isn't 100 percent, there's a good chance he could be held out for the rest of the season.
