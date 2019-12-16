Huerter (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest against New York, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The Maryland product left Sunday's game early against the Lakers due to a left shoulder contusion. As a result, Huerter is officially deemed questionable for Tuesday's matchup. Look for Cam Reddish to garner a spot-start if Huerter ultimately needs to sit out against the Knicks.