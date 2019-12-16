Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Questionable Tuesday
Huerter (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest against New York, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The Maryland product left Sunday's game early against the Lakers due to a left shoulder contusion. As a result, Huerter is officially deemed questionable for Tuesday's matchup. Look for Cam Reddish to garner a spot-start if Huerter ultimately needs to sit out against the Knicks.
