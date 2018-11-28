Huerter is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a mid back strain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Huerter has seen a solid role with Atlanta all season, garnering 19.5 minutes per game and averaging 5.6 points on 37.5 percent shooting from deep. If he ends up missing Wednesday's game, DeAndre' Bembry could see extra run.

More News
Our Latest Stories