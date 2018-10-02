Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Quiet in NBA debut
Huerter played 19 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over the Pelicans, finishing with two points on 1-of-5 shooting.
The first-round pick dealt with a hand injury for much of the offseason, but he was available in full capacity Monday. The sharpshooter out of Maryland struggled from the floor and missed both of his three-point attempts, but he managed three rebounds, a steal and a block.
