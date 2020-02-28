Play

Huerter (groin) is available for Friday's game against the Nets.

Huerter was considered probable with a groin injury, so it's no surprise he'll be suiting up Friday. The 21-year-old is averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.0 minutes over the last five games.

More News
Our Latest Stories