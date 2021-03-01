Huerter had 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six steals, four rebounds and four assists across 41 minutes in Sunday's loss against the Heat.

Huerter made his presence felt on defense and was a reliable playmaking threat, but his offensive struggles continued Sunday -- he failed to reach the 15-point mark for the eighth time over his last 10 contests and it seems his shot has simply abandoned him. He is averaging 10.1 points while shooting 38 percent from the field and 25.8 percent from three-point range during that 10-game stretch.