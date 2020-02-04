Huerter notched 23 points (9-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss against the Celtics.

Huerter continues to make an impact from three-point range, and he has connected multiple threes in each of his last five games. The second-year guard is averaging 45.2 percent from deep during that stretch, and he will look to keep that run going Wednesday at Minnesota.