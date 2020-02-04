Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Remains hot from deep
Huerter notched 23 points (9-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss against the Celtics.
Huerter continues to make an impact from three-point range, and he has connected multiple threes in each of his last five games. The second-year guard is averaging 45.2 percent from deep during that stretch, and he will look to keep that run going Wednesday at Minnesota.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...