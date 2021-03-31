Huerter has come off the bench for each of the Hawks' last three games.

Huerter moved to the bench for Friday's game against the Warriors, and he's remained there for the subsequent two contests while the Hawks roll with Bogdan Bogdanovic as the starting two-guard. Huerter has still played between 23 and 28 minutes in all three games, but he's averaged just 8.3 points, 3.3 assists and 0.3 steals. The Maryland product did show signs of life Tuesday against Phoenix, finishing with 12 points (3-6 3Pt), three assists, one steal and one board in 26 minutes.