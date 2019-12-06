Huerter (shoulder) will be limited to about 20 minutes in Sunday's game at Charlotte, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Huerter returned from an 11-game absence due to a strained left rotator cuff Wednesday versus the Nets and played 15 minutes, and he'll have slightly more court time Friday. The 21-year-old figures to be eased into action over the next few games, but it shouldn't be too long until he's cleared for a full workload.