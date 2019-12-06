Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Remains on 20-minute restriction
Huerter (shoulder) will be limited to about 20 minutes in Sunday's game at Charlotte, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Huerter returned from an 11-game absence due to a strained left rotator cuff Wednesday versus the Nets and played 15 minutes, and he'll have slightly more court time Friday. The 21-year-old figures to be eased into action over the next few games, but it shouldn't be too long until he's cleared for a full workload.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.