Huerter tallied nine points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 136-102 loss to Chicago.

Huerter played 24 minutes on Wednesday, slightly under his minutes' cap. The game was basically over by half time and so the playing time was scattered for everyone. Huerter is finding himself with the ball in his hands on offense more regularly. The Hawks seem intent on developing his passing game and this is only a good thing from a fantasy perspective. Despite the minutes' restrictions, Huerter should be rostered in all 12-team formats.